WWE Superstar Cesaro made an appearance on Into The Danger Zone with Chris Denker. Cesaro is close friends with Xavier Woods, and he reacted to Woods’ King of the Ring victory at Crown Jewel.

“I have to watch that stuff live, especially for my friends, and it was just awesome,” Cesaro expressed. “When he won in the first one round, I was like, ooh, this could be it, don’t want to jinx it, don’t want to text him too much about it or anything, but I’m getting really excited. So then watching him win it was was just awesome and then the reaction of his son and everything and him, it’s priceless. That’s why we do what we do, and to get that reaction just makes it extra special, and for him to win, for him, that means so much. That’s what he always dreamt of. If you look at The New Day now, there’s two World Heavyweight Champions and the King of the Ring.”

That crowning achievement is something fans have wanted for so long, especially after the many critiques he has received throughout his WWE career. Cesaro described what it probably feels like for his fans to root for his success.

“I feel like if you’re a fan of myself, it’s kind of like rooting for the Chicago White Sox, waiting,” Cesaro said. “Every time you think they’re close, just wack or like your local football team. Okay, I’m gonna root for my town and they’re gonna get one one of those days and then, hold on!”

Despite the lack of singles success, Cesaro has achieved a lot of tag team success and has had a lot of great matches with some of the top talent in WWE. Cesaro talked about which one achievement stands out to him the most in his WWE career.

“I would say I’m really bad at picking single things because then, after this podcast airs, I’m like, oh, I forgot 17 things that meant a lot as well,” Cesaro admitted. “There’s so many things that meant a lot. For example, obviously, Andre The Giant, that was at WrestleMania 30. That was my first big thing in WWE. You also had the U.S. Championship, which meant a lot as well and then the first the Tag Team Championship I won with Tyson Kidd, all the Tag Team Championships I one won with Sheamus, the one with Shinsuke [Nakamura].

“Speaking of Xavier Woods earlier, when we beat The New Day and that record breaking title reign and then of course, my singles match with [Seth] Rollins at WrestleMania. I had a cage match at Madison Square Garden on a live event. That’s one of those ‘oh, I forgot about that.’ I had a singles match with Ricochet in Japan that probably nobody will ever see that I remember was awesome, and I had a match with Sheamus before the best of seven series, again, in Japan that was really really really fun and awesome.

“It was crazy and nobody’s ever going to see that. There’s other stuff that, in my mind, it’s in my head and just a cool memory. San Jose, when they were 9000 Cesaro section signs. That was probably one of the coolest things in my career. I think if we would look up the Guinness Book of World Records, which doesn’t exist at this point, but for the most signs in the crowd, I would be it hands down because I think I saw it on Reddit the day after. Somebody linked me to it. This guy literally printed out like 8000 – 9000 of those signs. Even if I’m wrong and it was only 2000 signs, I’m pretty sure it’s the Guinness World Record for the most signs.”

Denker noted to Cesaro that there is probably a lot of pressure for WWE Superstars to go and try to perform at the highest level on a weekly basis in front of thousands of fans live and millions around the world. Cesaro reacted and talked about how talent deal with that pressure.

“Yeah, but it’s fun. It’s kind of the the driving force,” Cesaro described. “I talked with Woods about that, actually, yesterday. The more chaos it is, the more exciting he gets because it’s literally like, okay, so how good am I? Time gets cut, this gets changed, that gets changed, okay, it’s like there’s no net. And that’s kind of, weirdly, what makes it so much fun sometimes, but also, I think that’s what makes me so critical and dissected and just want to be better because it’s all about doing the best that you can with what you’re given.

“There’s so many things that people don’t know what goes into it. That’s not an excuse. That’s just a fact, and people shouldn’t know. That’s the whole trick. How can you make them forget? If all of a sudden, you mess up, or you rush or something, the people at home or somebody that really loves wrestling would be like, oh, I think they got something cut or something. Then you’re not doing your job right. There’s so many factors that go into it, and the longer, I feel like, that you’re doing it, the more nuances you try to find and fine tune.”

