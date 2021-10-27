CM Punk is set to make his AEW Dynamite in-ring debut tonight in Boston, MA against Bobby Fish. This will be Punk’s first match since Oct. 15 where he took on Matt Sydal on Rampage. Punk spoke to DAZN about his expectations for his match against Fish.

“I wasn’t paying attention to NXT or wrestling whilst I was gone,” Punk admitted. “I knew who he was and the group he was in, but I can’t say I’ve watched him too extensively. Looking at him now, he’s definitely an impressive person. I was there and to see him mix it up with Danielson a couple of weeks ago and it got the gears grinding here. He’s somebody I can’t wait to share the ring with.”

Also on Dynamite will be the continuation of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. Some fans were surprised Punk is not participating in the tournament, and Punk sent a message to those fans that are expecting something bigger for him in AEW.

“I would have loved to have been a part of it,” Punk expressed. “Looking at the field and seeing the names that that that were in it, I definitely think I could have fit in there. It’ll come. You know, it’s not my time but it’ll come at a later date. Looking at the bigger picture of things, the map that I have laid out in front of me, I know all the destinations. You know, there’s so many people I wanna get in the ring with but knowing how much time I have, I know I’m going to get to all of them people.”

Tune into Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of AEW Dynamite tonight starting at 7 p.m. ET.