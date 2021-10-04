In a recent appearance with ET Canada, AEW’s CM Punk opened up about how he put aside the anxiety surrounding ring rust when returning at AEW All Out. The straight edge star notes how his knack for telling a story in the ring will always be how he approaches a match.

“I think it was just quieting that voice in my head that doubted anything. Cardio is fine, timing is fine. I was always a storyteller. You’ll never see me do a triple-jump moonsault to the floor or anything like that,” Punk explained. “It’s more about tugging on people’s heartstrings and getting them to care about me as a human being, really. If I have an advantage over anybody, I think that’s one of them. I have this rare connection with the crowd.

“I just think I need more reps. I need to get out there more in front of a live audience and wrestle. I’ll be back to form in no time; I think I haven’t missed a beat. That was kind of the goal, to go out there and make it look like I’ve been wrestling last week. I think, mission accomplished. I just want to get out there and hear the crowd more. That’s all I want to do is be in that moment.”

During a past episode of AEW Rampage, Punk did a stage dive from the entrance ramp into the crowd, something that has become somewhat of a signature move for him. In this instance, a fan actually offered Punk a drink of his beer, something the sober star found comical.

“The thing that was going through my mind in that moment was, ‘Man, this guy is lucky I’m not a heel right now.’ But it was a funny moment for me,” Punk admitted. “I was just like, ‘This is hilarious.’ Sometimes it’s not about the gift, the gesture is more important.”