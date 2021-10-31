The Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone recently sat down with Dan Lambert of American Top Team where they talked about Lambert’s current AEW run. Lambert and ATT are currently feuding with The Inner Circle, and Lambert talked about his AEW run so far.

“Oh, I’m having the time of my life,” Lambert stated. “I get to show up in front of a bunch of people, talk a bunch of sh*t about people and things I don’t really like anyway. What could be better than that?”

Tony Khan has revealed in the past how he connected with Lambert and got him into AEW. Lambert told that story from his perspective.

“I met Tony Khan a couple years ago. He was down in Miami meeting with Jorge Masvidal, talking about doing some business together, and Jorge’s manager mentioned, ‘Man, you guys ought to meet Dan.’ And Tony said he’d seen some of the stuff we did on Impact. He was like, ‘Yeah, why don’t you see if you can get him over here?’ So we met, just became friends. He loves football. He loves wrestling. Those are two of my favorite things. We hit it off, became friends, and I started going to some shows. When they came down to Miami, we started talking. He was like, ‘Hey, why don’t we do something here?’ And I said, ‘Okay, let’s give it a shot,’ and it went from there.”

Lambert is consistently booed whenever he comes out in front of the AEW audience. He talked about what it’s like playing a heel on AEW TV.

“They say characters are more effective when they show some of your true feelings and you project what’s what’s really inside,” Lambert noted. “So I guess I’m kind of a jerk on the inside because I’m just saying what comes to my mind what I really think anyway, and if people don’t like it and boo it and they hate me as much as I hate them. I guess it’s a win-win.”

