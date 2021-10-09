In an interview with Samira of SES Scoops, NJPW star Will Ospreay spoke about the potential of going up against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, and CM Punk

Ospreay felt like if they did actually get in the ring with him, he’d “embarrass them.”

“If you guys really want it that bad, you know what to do,” Ospreay stated. “You just got to call my number and I’ll show up. I’ll show up. But nine times out of ten, these guys don’t want me to show up. Because A — I’ll embarrass them. I’ll embarrass them. Guys like Bryan Danielson made a living being one of the best wrestlers in the world. But if I showed up, he would not last in the ring with me.

“Kenny Omega was the guy in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He left. I took over. Nobody could compete with me in 2019. If I got in the ring with him, I’d embarrass him. CM Punk called me out when he wasn’t a wrestler. So in that case, he was keeping an eye on me the entire time, looking at me and thinking I’m a challenge, and damn right, I’m a challenge. I’m the challenge. So, if those guys want it, I’m ready. But you guys hit me up. I didn’t hit none of you guys up.”

Omega’s friend and manager, Don Callis, caught a headline about this interview on social media: “Will Ospreay says he’ll embarrass Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and Kenny Omega in the ring.”

“How? By trying to cut a promo” Callis responded.

Omega’s next challenger may come in the form of Hangman Page after he won the Casino Ladder Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite to earn a future title shot.