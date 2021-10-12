Doudrop defeated Natalya in a first round match of the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament on this week’s RAW.

After her victory, Doudrop vowed to win the tournament for all the kids “that didn’t fit in” and show them that they can be winners, too.

“This opportunity means the world to me,” Doudrop said on RAW Talk. “Because, there’s no one like me in this tournament. There’s no one like me in this entire company. I’m not just doing this for me; I’m doing this for all the kids who are just a little bit different, you know?”

Doudrop continued: “Big kids, little kids, tall kids, short kids, freckly kids and ginger kids – everybody that didn’t fit in. I’m not fighting just for myself, I’m fighting for all of them – so I can show them that they are winners, too.”

Doudrop will now face Baszler in next week’s semi-finals match, with the winner advancing to Crown Jewel to face the winner of the Carmella vs. Zelina Vega semi-finals bout on Friday’s SmackDown.

When asked how she was preparing for Baszler, Doudrop said that she has dealt with bullies her entire life.

“I have been preparing my whole life for Shayna,” Doudrop said. “I’ve been dealing with various versions of Baszler my whole life. Her angry face tells me that she’s scared, and when we come face-to-face in the ring, I’m gonna give her something to be scared about.”

The interview segment ended with Doudrop breaking into dance moves.