WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will be facing Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel on October 21 in their second matchup since SummerSlam.

On a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Goldberg joined the show via satellite to issue a warning to Lashley over his actions towards Bill’s son Gage at SummerSlam, including Goldberg adding that if he’s lucky enough, he will even kill Lashley. It was reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer that Goldberg has a specific deal for the Saudi Arabia shows only.

Eric Bischoff spoke on the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast about Goldberg mentioning he would “kill” Lashley on RAW, and why he didn’t like it at all. The former WCW President said since the fans know you obviously aren’t going to deliver on that comment, it makes Goldberg seem like a young kid in a school yard who just got beat up.

“The minute that happens, you’ve lost the audience,” Bischoff said. “I don’t know how to say this without saying it so I’ll take whatever s**t I take, but they know you’re not going to deliver. It makes no sense, it’s not artistic, it’s not creative, you’re not building anticipation, you’re not creating a stake, you’re not giving us a unique insight into your personality. You’re just saying something a 15-year-old or 16-year-old would say to somebody else as they’re getting their a** kicked in a school yard somewhere.”

Speaking about his time in TNA, Bischoff spoke about Bobby Roode and his pursuit to the TNA World Championship. The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned how Roode was scheduled to beat Kurt Angle at Bound for Glory 2011 but plans were changed. Bischoff stated that he’s not sure why everyone doesn’t see what he sees in Roode, and why he hasn’t gotten that chance in WWE.

“I don’t think there was anybody that didn’t feel that Bobby Roode didn’t have the chops to carry the world title,” Bischoff said. “Bobby had so much respect from so many people including me and certainly Kurt [Angle], which meant a lot more than me. We were all very high on Bobby Roode… He can work, he’s got a great look in terms of his performance in the ring, athletically, storytelling ability in the ring is there, he knows how to sell, he’s got a great look. He’s a professional in every way you can hope someone on your roster is a professional and he’s great on the mic. He’s not just good, he’s great but we all saw that back in 2010.

“I don’t know why that narrative exists with Bobby. I don’t know what other people don’t see in Bobby that I do. I don’t get it, and I don’t know how anybody back then in 2011 could’ve said Bobby Roode wasn’t ready for that spot. Well, if he wasn’t, who the f*** was? I couldn’t think of anybody.”

