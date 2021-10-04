It has been previously reported that Goldberg Vs. Bobby Lashley II will take place at Crown Jewel. WWE is set to return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on October 21 for Crown Jewel.

So far, only two matches have been officially announced for the show. Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Title against Brock Lesnar, and Becky Lynch will defend her SmackDown Women’s Title against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Goldberg has a specific deal for Saudi Arabia shows. This would make it unlikely that his rematch against Lashley will be on TV since that would be mean a loss of millions of dollars for Goldberg. According to WWE’s earnings reports, they receive around $55 million for these “large-scale international events”.

Goldberg’s WWE contract runs through 2023, and he has recently revealed that he has two matches left in his deal. It is likely that he renegotiated his deal to fit in Saudi Arabia shows.

On the last episode of RAW, Goldberg sent out a warning to Lashley and even threatened to kill him after what Lashley did to his family. This was the set-up to Goldberg – Lashley II that will likely be made official for Crown Jewel soon.

