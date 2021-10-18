This past Friday’s WWE SmackDown had a 30-minute commercial-free overrun that ended up competing with the first half of AEW Rampage. In response, AEW ended up doing a Buy In for Friday’s Rampage to help draw eyes to their product.

AEW President Tony Khan has recently stepped up the trash talk against WWE, saying he has “more money” to air commercial-free programming, and even commented he thought last Monday’s WWE RAW, “sucked.”

On his 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff podcast, Bischoff commented on what advice he’d give to Tony Khan, which is to focus on his own brand.

“If Tony [Khan] were to call me and ask for any advice, here’s what it would be — shut up and wrestle, dude” Bischoff said. “Just put out the best product you can and you’ve proven you can. Focus on that. Now this is weird coming from me, right? The guy who challenged Vince McMahon. The guy who gave away their finishes. But here’s the difference. I was actually competing with him. I was going head-to-head. Real head-to-head. Like, my show started the same time his show started each and every week.”

Khan also said earlier this month — along with the help of hindsight — he’s “trying not to make the same mistakes WCW made head-to-head.” Bischoff addressed that comment, as well, and felt that until AEW was actually competing every single week, Khan (and other AEW stars saying the same) should “shut the f*** up.”

“And another thing, Tony comes out and says ‘We’re at the 1996 stage of WCW and going to not make their mistakes.’ Tony, you’re inventing some mistakes, brother,” Bischoff stated. “By coming out there and constantly comparing yourself or deriding your competition, but not having the willingness — I almost said balls — the willingness to say, ‘Okay, let’s go head-to-head. Let’s really compete. Let’s see who can get whose market share.’ That’s real competition. So, I’m a little disappointed in the rhetoric that I’m hearing out of Tony, as well as some of the talent. Man, shut the f*** up. Until you’re actually competing and you’re actually competing favorably — and by the way, Tony, in 1996 I was kicking WWE’s ass. Every week! In a real head-to-head competition, not a cosplay competition.”

You can check out the full clip below.