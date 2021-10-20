Today, Impact Wrestling’s Digital Media Tournament concluded its qualifying matches with Tenille Dashwood progressing as the sixth and final participant by beating Alisha.

The six-way match is officially set. It’ll be Tenille Dashwood vs. John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green.

These opponents are heading to Las Vegas to compete on the Countdown to Glory pre-show this Saturday at 9:30 pm ET to crown its first-ever Digital Media Champion. The winner will be responsible for defending this title on all of Impact’s platforms against anyone from either the main or Knockouts rosters.

Below is the updated card for Bound For Glory:

Impact World Championship:

Christian Cage (c) vs. Josh Alexander

Impact Knockouts Championship:

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Mickie James

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

Decay (c) vs. The IInspiration

Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match:

Chris Sabin (#1) vs. Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers vs. Moose vs. W. Morrissey (#20)

Winner receives trophy and contract for a title shot of their choosing within one year.

Impact X-Division Championship (Vacant):

Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. El Phantasmo

Impact Digital Media Championship:

John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green vs. Tenille Dashwood

Heath & TBA vs. Violent By Design