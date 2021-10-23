Orange Cassidy advanced in the premiere opening-round match of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament after conquering Powerhouse Hobbs.

On tonight’s Rampage, Cassidy surprised Hobbs with a roll-up while Hobbs was arguing with the referee.

Cassidy now moves on to the semifinals. He will face either Jon Moxley or Dark Order’s 10. Their match is set for next Wednesday’s Dynamite.

The tournament will continue tomorrow on Saturday Night Dynamite with back-to-back matches between Lance Archer -Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson – Dustin Rhodes.

The finals of this event will take place at Full Gear on Saturday, November 13, where the overall winner will receive a future AEW World Championship match.