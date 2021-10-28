Next month, on the season premiere of MLW Fusion, a new National Openweight Champion will be crowned in a Ladder Match. This episode will debut on Thanksgiving Night, Thursday, November 25.

The participants for this scheduled bout are Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. TBA.

Alex Hammerstone, the inaugural champion, relinquished this title after winning the MLW World Heavyweight Championship from Jacob Fatu earlier this month. His reign ceased at 865 days.

This ladder match will take place at MLW’s War Chamber/Fusion TV tapings next Saturday at the 2300 arena in Philadelphia.