Following Alex Hammerstone’s historic Title vs. Title Match with Jacob Fatu last week on MLW Fightland, the new MLW World Heavyweight Champion officially relinquished his former National Openweight Championship.

Tonight, on Fusion: Alpha, Hammerstone informed the company’s new matchmaker Cesar Duran that he would like to shift his attention towards only defending his World Heavyweight Championship.

Hammerstone was the first and inaugural National Openweight Champion. He won after besting Brian Pillman Jr. at Fury Road during the inaugural title tournament. His reign ends after two years at 866 days.

Stay tuned for more details on what MLW decides to do about the vacant National Openweight Championship.