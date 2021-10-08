During tonight’s presentation of MLW Fightland on Vice TV, Yoshihiro Tajiri captured the MLW World Middleweight Championship in his debut match, making this his first reign with the title.

In the four-way match between former champion Myron Reed, Arez and Aramis, Tajiri distracted Reed by spraying green mist in his eyes before hitting his signature buzzsaw kick for the victory.

Reed, the previous champion, won the title for a second time against Lio Rush at the spring finale of Fusion on May 5. As stated, Reed is the only champion in company history to hold this championship twice.