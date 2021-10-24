On yesterday’s AEW Dynamite, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese made an appearance while sitting in the crowd.

He was referred to as “one of the hot free agents in pro wrestling.”

Nese was released by WWE in June and began working indie dates after his 90-day non-compete clause ended in September.

AEW is at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida today for another set of Dark tapings and Nese made his AEW in-ring debut in a match against Fuego del Sol.

As noted, AEW looks to get four weeks worth of shows during their day of Dark tapings.