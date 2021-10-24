Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese made an appearance on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Nese was highlighted in the crowd during the opening Bryan Danielson – Dustin Rhodes match.

Nese was referred to as “one of the hot free agents in pro wrestling.” Nese was released by WWE over the summer.

He officially became a free agent in September. Since then, Nese has taken various indie bookings.

Danielson defeated Rhodes in his match to move on to the next round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.

