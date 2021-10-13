Today, on Day Four of Impact Wrestling’s Digital Media Championship Tournament, Jordynne Grace punched her ticket as the fourth finalist after conquering Johnny Swinger. She is the first female entrant in this event.

Grace now joins Fallah Bahh, Crazzy Steve and John Skyler as part of a six-way match to crown the inaugural Digital Media Champion on Saturday, October 23, live at Countdown To Glory at 9:30 pm ET.

Today’s match will be available tomorrow on Impact’s YouTube Channel for those unable to view it exclusively on Impact Plus or Impact’s Member’s Only page.

The tournament will return next Tuesday and Wednesday to determine who the last two finalists will be. Those matches have not been announced yet.

Stay tuned.