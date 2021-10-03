Night one of the WWE Draft got going on Friday’s SmackDown. Among the picks, Chad Gable and his tag partner, Otis, were drafted from the blue brand over to RAW.

Since WWE disbanded American Alpha, his previous tag team with Jason Jordan, Gable hasn’t really found much momentum on the main roster. This included his tenure as “Shorty G.”

Gable is often a favorite pick among those who are considered misused by WWE.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported friends of Gable really want him to sign with AEW as it would likely be a good fit for him.

It’s unknown when Gable’s contract is up with WWE. He is a one-time NXT Tag Team Champion, one-time RAW Tag Team Champion, and one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion.