Game Changer Wrestling’s The Aftermath was today, October 10 from Showboat Atlantic City in Atlantic City, NJ. In the main event, Alex Colon defeated Jimmy Lloyd in a Deathmatch.
Below are the results:
* Ninja Mack defeated Everett Connors (w/ Charli Evans), Frontman Jah-C, Gringo Loco, Marcus Mathers, “Spyder” Nate Webb
* AJ Gray defeated Colby Corino.
* Tony Deppen defeated Dante Leon
* Nick Wayne vs. Atticus Cogar ends in a no contest
* Alex Zayne defeated Starboy Charlie (w/ Chris Dickinson)
* Calvin Tankman defeated ASF
* Allie Katch defeated Mercedes Martinez
* Minoru Suzuki defeated Joey Janela
* Alex Colon defeated Jimmy Lloyd (Deathmatch)
For the results of yesterday’s GCW show, please click here.
ASF is not quitting #GCWAftermath
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) October 10, 2021
BRUTAL double stomp from Tony Deppen #GCWAftermath
— I love Pro Wrestling 🙂 (@Aregularindyfan) October 10, 2021
Ocean Cyclone Suplex #GCWAftermath
— 𝕮𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖒𝖄 (@Creamy_ItIs) October 10, 2021
CRUNCHWRAP SUPREME #GCWAftermath
— I love Pro Wrestling 🙂 (@Aregularindyfan) October 10, 2021
It was at that point knew he had f----d up 😂 #GCWAftermath
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) October 10, 2021
This pane of glass absolutely did NOT want to break. 🥴 #GCWAftermath
— 𝙿𝚞𝚖𝚙𝚔𝚒𝚗 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚜 𝙲𝚑𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚎 🎃 (@patcheschance) October 10, 2021
Tube strike -> Double knee onto Japanese glass #GCWAftermath
— 𝕮𝖗𝖊𝖆𝖒𝖄 (@Creamy_ItIs) October 10, 2021