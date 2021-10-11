Game Changer Wrestling’s The Aftermath was today, October 10 from Showboat Atlantic City in Atlantic City, NJ. In the main event, Alex Colon defeated Jimmy Lloyd in a Deathmatch.

Below are the results:

* Ninja Mack defeated Everett Connors (w/ Charli Evans), Frontman Jah-C, Gringo Loco, Marcus Mathers, “Spyder” Nate Webb

* AJ Gray defeated Colby Corino.

* Tony Deppen defeated Dante Leon

* Nick Wayne vs. Atticus Cogar ends in a no contest

* Alex Zayne defeated Starboy Charlie (w/ Chris Dickinson)

* Calvin Tankman defeated ASF

* Allie Katch defeated Mercedes Martinez

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Joey Janela

* Alex Colon defeated Jimmy Lloyd (Deathmatch)

For the results of yesterday’s GCW show, please click here.

BRUTAL double stomp from Tony Deppen #GCWAftermath pic.twitter.com/cgNkIiruGk — I love Pro Wrestling 🙂 (@Aregularindyfan) October 10, 2021