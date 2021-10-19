During a recent appearance on the Wrestlezone Podcast, Impact’s Heath, formerly known as Heath Slater in WWE, opened up about his injury at Bound For Glory in October 2020. He explains that the timing was less than desirable because he had just signed his contract with Impact.

“It was so crazy, and I always joke around with the boys and production people and I always tell them last year that when IMPACT signed me, it was probably the worst investment that they ever made,” Heath said with a laugh. Just because I only did a handful of shows with them then we talked out a deal that I was happy with and they were happy with. I literally signed the deal, then a few hours later at Bound For Glory, I got hurt and it was just done. I’m just like, ‘oh sh-t, you’ve got to be kidding me!’

“But no, it felt wonderful being back because it’s been a long road this past year, with how the world is today and with me having five surgeries at once. So, it was a rollercoaster of hell for me this year,” he explained, “but hard work pays off and I’m just blessed and glad that I have a good support team that helped me through everything or I would’ve lost my damn mind.”

Going into further detail, Heath noted how a diagnosis of a simple hernia evolved into something much more serious. And with COVID and the 2020 holidays making things complicated, it took a while for Heath to finally get to a proper surgeon.

“So, I got hurt at Bound For Glory then next thing you know, I went to [TriStar Skyline Medical Center], went there and they just told me that I had a hernia, like ‘Oh, you just have a hernia, you’ll be back in a month.’ I’m like, ‘OK shoot, that’s easy.’ But them just saying that’s a hernia, well then why’s my leg turning every color of the rainbow and black and brown and purple? My whole left leg looked like it got frostbite and was about to fall off,” he explained.

“They told me to take a month off, so I was just chilling at the house for a month, but it just kept getting worse so I went to a hernia specialist,” Heath continued, “and the hernia specialist said ‘your rectus muscle is ripped also.’ He also said ‘your hernia is a sports hernia and I don’t fix those, you need to find a hernia doctor that would fix it.’ He didn’t even do any scans or anything, so that was a wash for me and then I went to another doctor and with all this COVID stuff going on, it takes even longer for you to get in and on top of that it was around Halloween, then Thanksgiving then Christmas then New Years, so there was just a lot of sh-t going on.”

Heath took the time to list the various injuries and repairs his body has seen throughout this past year.

“I had two different types [of hernia] on my pubic bone, rectus muscle completely gone and still don’t have it, the abductor muscle had to get re-sutured back,” Heath said, “and then I have three pieces of mesh in my lower abdomen wall just to hold my sh-t together.”