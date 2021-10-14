Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Thursday on AXS TV at 8 pm EST and on Impact’s YouTube membership page [which will put the live episode up at 8:30 PM ET]! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Impact:

Tonight’s the fallout from Knockouts Knockdown. The full results from last Saturday’s show are available here.

** Before tonight’s show, Fallah Bahh defeated Hernandez. **

D’Lo Brown and Josh Mathews welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with the final X-Division Title Tournament Qualifying Match. Which man will punch his ticket and face Trey Miguel and Steve Maclin at Bound For Glory next Saturday?

X-Division Title Tournament Final: El Phantasmo (w/Chris Bey & Hikuleo) vs. Rohit Raju vs. Willie Mack

El Phantasmo charges over toward Willie Mack. Mack side steps and ELP flies up and over the top rope. Rohit Raju and Mack square off. Mack sends Raju off his feet with a nice shoulder tackle. ELP sneaks back in and drives his fingernails straight down Mack’s back. Mack tries to counter ELP. ELP pokes him in the eye and drops him on his knee. Raju lands a nice drop on ELP. Cover. ELP kicks out at two.

Mack connects a pop-up punch, sending Raju to the outside again. ELP is on a roll. He hits a springboard crossbody, moonsault and springboard senton! He also heads to the outside with a perfect dive on Raju. All three men trap themselves in the corner. Raju and ELP trade back and forth haymakers after escaping the corner. Mack sends them both down on the mat with a double clothesline. He flashes a big smile to the camera. Mack rocks Raju with an uppercut. Mack stacks ELP and Raju up and sends them crashing with a double Samoan Drop!

Mack lines Raju and ELP up for a double moonsault. He hits it and covers both men. They all kick out. Raju and Mack meet up on the top rope. Down goes Raju with a front face suplex. ELP steps in with an enziguri. He sends Mack off with a beautiful Frankensteiner! ELP flies off and raises Mack’s leg for the cover. 1-2-2.8, Mack pops out. Mack catches ELP with a stunner. Chris Bey and Hikuleo distract the referee from making a count.

Mack takes care of Bullet Club on the outside. Raju tries to steal a pin. ELP wriggles out. ELP plants a low blow on Raju. ELP says nighty night Raju as he hits his CRII finisher for the pinfall victory!

Winner: El Phantasmo

Backstage: Gia Miller speaks to Ace Austin and Madman Fulton ahead of tonight’s Battle Royal. She would like to know what their plan is heading into this bout. Fulton says he would like to be the first entrant, that way he, can make things easier for Austin when he wins the 20th spot, should that happen. Austin says this year’s Call Your Shot Gauntlet is his.

Next week, the final two Digital Medic Championship Qualifying Matches will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Tuesday, it will be Madison Rayne vs. Chelsea Green. And on Wednesday, it will be Alisha vs. Tenille Dashwood. Be sure to join our live coverage of this!

Savannah Evans (w/Tasha Steelz) vs. Lady Frost