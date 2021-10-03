In recent weeks, Impact Wrestling has reportedly been heavily interested in signing “The Titan” Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman) to its roster, according to Fightful Select.

Fightful Select reports that company officials believe they are going to be able to sign the former WWE Superstar and it appears to be heading in that direction soon. As noted, last month Scherr was just in talks with the company.

This evening he did tweet, “Now the real game of chess begins!!!!! #TheTitanIsFree” and “Choices choices choices so many choices!!!!!!”

Last night Scherr defeated EC3 at Free The Narrative II. It was his first major appearance since being released by WWE.

Choices choices choices so many choices!!!!!! — Adam Scherr (@Adamscherr99) October 3, 2021