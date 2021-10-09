There will be a signing announcement during tonight’s Impact Knockouts Knockdown special, according to PWInsider.

The report noted that it will be an “interesting” announcement.

Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete live coverage tonight at 8 pm ET. Below is the card for tonight’s Impact Plus special:

Knockouts Championship:

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Masha Slamovich

Knockouts Knockdown Tournament Opening-Round Matches:

Tasha Steelz vs. Jamie Senegal

Chelsea Green vs. Renee Michelle

Lady Frost vs. Rachael Ellering

Brandi Lauren vs. Mercedes Martinez

Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

Decay (Havok & Rosemary) (c) vs. The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood)

Monster’s Ball Match:

Savannah Evans vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Alisha vs. Kimber Lee

Knockouts Knockdown will be available to watch on Impact Plus and IMPACT Ultimate Insiders YouTube page at 8 pm ET.