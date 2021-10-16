Since his shocking debut in AEW, CM Punk has lit the wrestling world on fire with his matches and moments on television not only in the wrestling ring, but also on commentary.

Punk made his debut on commentary for AEW on September 2nd, the show prior to AEW All Out. AEW Commentator Jim Ross spoke on the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast about CM Punk as a commentator, and shared that he’d love to work on a regular basis with Punk behind the announce table. Ross made sure to mention he wasn’t slighting his partners Excalibur and Tony Schiavone but believes in his connection with “The Best in the World”, and highlighted how gifted Punk is at pro wrestling commentary.

“He’s a natural,” Ross said. “Punk is a natural at doing commentary. There’s no doubt in my mind, and one of my goals somewhere down the road would be to do a show on a regular basis with CM Punk. I think we could be terrific together. I know how he thinks, how he works, you can feed him things. I’m the point guard, I’ve got to get him the ball and that’s what I’d like to try and do at some point in time. I’m not knocking working with Tony or Excalibur, even though that’s what it’s going to be made to be.”

On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF referenced WWE Senior VP Bruce Prichard from their time spent together in MLW. Ross talked about that moment, saying he didn’t expect it to happen, but believes both Tony Khan and MJF must have a reason for the comment that they’ll reveal at a later time.

“That shocked me,” Ross said. “I didn’t have any idea they were going to do it. That was MJF going into business with him and Tony Khan. You kind of give MJF his leeway. Knowing Tony Khan and MJF as I do, I think it’s all a part of a storyline. I don’t think they just threw it out there to get a pop, I think there’s something to it in the backend. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Tony Khan announced on September 20th that AEW would be partnering with the Owen Hart Foundation. The partnership will include an annual tournament called “The Owen Hart Cup Tournament” with the winner of the tournament receiving a Cup known as “The Owen.” Having worked with Owen Hart in WWE back in the day, Ross spoke about how happy he was to hear about the partnership.

“I’m so glad AEW is doing some stuff with Owen’s family and his widow Martha,” Ross said. “It’s all intended in the best of ways, it will be done in a classy way like the late Owen Hart was.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Grilling JR with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.