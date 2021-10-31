In an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio to promote his book, Mox, Jon Moxley was asked about scripted promos. As he’s reiterated many times over the years, Moxley again said that he will never read a script for a pro wrestling show for the rest of his career.

“That’s 100% true and it stands today,” Moxley confirmed. “If I’m doing a TV show or a movie, or doing a guest star on Grey’s Anatomy, yeah I’ll read a script. But I will never read a script on a wrestling show for the rest of my life. I f–king guarantee you that. No one will ever hand me a script again. That sh-t ate at me. Promos are my favorite part of wrestling. I’ve gone and bitched about this sh-t on these shows like this for forever, and I’m sick of it.

“I hate bitching about WWE. A big part of the book, it’s not a ‘b---h about WWE’ book. For sure you get my feelings on exactly what I think about that process. But it’s not the focus.”

While it isn’t the focus of the book, Moxley made clear that he would give his true feelings on his time in WWE, as Dean Ambrose, as well. To that point, when asked when scripted promos became an issue for him in WWE, Moxley said it was immediate, bringing up the first promo he, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns ever cut as The Shield as an example.

“To answer your question, literally from almost day one,” Moxley revealed. “They hand us this f–king promo. It’s the first promo The Shield ever did. They hand us this script and I’m like ‘okay. We’ll play with this. I’ve got these idea of stuff I want to say and whatever.’ They were like ‘no. This is what you’re saying.’ I’m like ‘yeah, but we’re thinking about this and whatever.’ And then it got awkward, and people started looking at each other, writers and [Paul] Heyman. Heyman was there, because we were working with him at time. Hunter came in and it was like awkward and whatever. It was made very clear to us that ‘oh no. This is what you’re saying. You’re reading the script.’ And I remember feeling this f–king feeling in my gut of ‘oh no, I’ve made a terrible mistake. Oh my god.’

“My favorite part of wrestling is coming up with promos and just talking and saying the truth and relating it to the situation. It’s so much fun, it’s so artistically pleasing. I love that sh-t. I love doing promos. But now that’s taken away? Now I just read what’s on the script? Literally on day one. But I went along with it. Over the years, you can work with the writers and you can work with Vince and you get a little more leeway sometimes. I feel like I was really good, over the years, of being given a sh-tty script and making it good, reading it well and kind of changing it a little bit and whatever. I’d get a little leeway sometimes. The script was s**t, but I’d make it pretty good. I actually got really, really f–king at being a WWE superstar, and taking ‘here’s your script. It’s eight minutes, maybe ten’ and making it perfect and nailing all the beats, getting all the hits in. I got really good at that sh-t. But that’s not what I wanted to do.”

