Former WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross was on a recent episode of Table Talk with WWE Hall of Famer Dvon Dudley. Kross made his RAW debut this past summer, but he did so alone without his fiancé Scarlett, who has been a major part of their act on NXT. Kross discussed Scarlett’s current whereabouts.

“This is what I can say without being deliberately cryptic. We are waiting for something to finish taking its course,” Kross said. “She’s very good, and she’s been training like a maniac, like she always does. You can expect to see her any time or any place.”

It had been reported that Scarlett was not cleared, but there was no reason as to what Scarlett needed to be cleared for. Kross then talked about what it’s been like to work with his fiancé.

“Much easier and I wouldn’t have anticipated it. Nothing against her, it’s more of a me thing,” Kross admitted. “I would have anticipated it to be a lot more difficult. I’ve worked really sparingly in tag situations on the independents. Especially in Mexico, we had a lot of six man’s. It was a great way to showcase a lot of people all at once. Sometimes, that can be a headache, working with other performers.

“Not because people are difficult but because everyone has their own subjective opinion or view on what the best way is to entertain someone for the time allotted. But with her and I, if we’re not thinking the exact same thing, we’re thinking the opposites in a way that complements what we’re trying to achieve, and I think that is personal chemistry more than anything and it translated to business, which is awesome.”

Scarlett had seemed to tease her debut along with Kross a week after his debut, but there has been no clear indication that she will debut anytime soon. Kross later revealed if it is difficult to turn off work and personal life while on the job.

“When we’re at work, we’re completely off, and we have a work gear. When we’re at work, we don’t really discuss anything personal whatsoever,” Kross revealed. “It’s not difficult for either one of us. We’re trying to give 110% of our energy for the performance. It’s almost like if you go to the gym with your buddy. When you go to the gym with your buddy, you don’t talk about anything negative.

“You’re going to put yourself under resistance. It’s going to be rough for the time you’re going to be there. You’re going to train really hard. You don’t bring up anything negative. What you’re going to do with the workload is going to be difficult enough. When her and I are at work, there’s no negativity going on whatsoever. It’s not even a conversation either. It’s just the way we work.

“I think we were like that before we met, and when we come home, periodically, if an idea comes up, we discuss it. We write it down, and we leave them on a piece of paper so we don’t have to retain it and think about it all day, so we just very organically have a very easy structured system. Her and I like to be outdoors quite a bit. If we can, we’ll go to the beach, or prior to traveling being all crazy, we travel quite a bit as well, which we’re looking forward to getting back to but no issue there.”

