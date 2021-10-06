Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) appeared at a Legends of the Ring convention in New Jersey last weekend.

While interacting with fans during the East Coast Autograph Auctions virtual signing, Lana revealed there were several occasions when she attempted to change up her look in the WWE, but the powers-that-be were not supportive of her decision.

“I showed up with blue – colored my hair blue. It was like a shampoo and I was bored,” Lana recalled [H/T Post Wrestling]. “I was probably going through an identity crisis again. So I dye my hair blue and Michael Hayes actually walked up to me. He’s like, ‘What are you doing?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know. It matches my costume.’ He’s like, ‘No, no, no, no, no!’ And then I showed up with blonde hair the next day, he’s like, ‘Ah, you look great.’

“So, there you go and then I also got a call from Vince [McMahon] about the blue hair, so I had to be blonde forever. Even when I went brown. Not even brown, I had like light brown hair and I wore my hair — what I did for Royal Rumble last year. I got a call, I was told, ‘That wasn’t Lana’ and I had to put my hair in a pony, I had to go lighter and I couldn’t wear the color gold. I had to wear the color pink only. I had to wear my hair in a pony, and I had like little boy cut shorts and they were like, ‘No, no. You have to wear the leotard.’”

During the same convention, Lana, a free agent, hinted that she could appear on AEW TV soon. Lana ran into new AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara at the same event.