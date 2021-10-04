Former WWE Superstar Lana crossed paths with new AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara at a Legends of the Ring convention in New Jersey over the weekend.

Lana shared a video of their meeting via Instagram, in which she accused Guevara of cheating his way to a victory over her husband, Miro, this past Wednesday on Dynamite.

“First of all, you cheated,” Lana said in the video standing alongside Guevara. “You legitimately cheated.”

When Guevara brought up how Miro tried to cheat by exposing the turnbuckles, Lana said: “He never cheats, I don’t even know what you’re talking about. We always play by the rules. They cheated and they won, so I might have to steal this (the title) in the middle of the night.”

While interacting with fans during the East Coast Autograph Auctions virtual signing, Lana was asked about potentially joining AEW. The free agent valet/wrestler seemed to hint at the inevitable.

“Well, I’m gonna tell you, stay tuned,” Lana said. “I can’t give everything away. I can’t give all the hot tea right now.”

Videos of Lana and Guevara’s run-in and Lana’s virtual signing can be seen below.