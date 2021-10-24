On last night’s AEW Dynamite, Lance Archer wrestled Eddie Kingston in a Title Eliminator Tournament Match.

During the match, Archer went for a moonsault off the top rope and landed on his head. He was checked on at ringside by the referee and Dr. Sampson, got back in the ring, and Kingston rolled him up for the win.

Archer commented afterwards, thanking AEW for taking care of him and letting the fans know he’ll be back.

“Listen. We choose to do this and take our health n lives in our hands every night,” Archer wrote. “I’ve done that move hundreds of times over my career. Just under rotated. Coulda been MUCH worse. Thank you to ALL at @AEW for taking AMAZING care of me and protecting me. I’ll BE BACK!”

This morning, Archer joked “Ice for the MiniHawk, too!” showing an action figure of himself laying on an ice pack.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio it was reported he passed all of his tests backstage. AEW even did a concussion check during the match and wouldn’t have bothered with a finish if it was any worse. Archer apparently wanted to keep wrestling, but was “upset backstage” that they couldn’t give the match a proper ending.

