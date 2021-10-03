Game Changer Wrestling announced today that Lio Rush will be making his return to the company on Saturday, October 9 at Fight Club.
Fight Club will be at the Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
GCW announced, “*Fight Club Update* Just Signed: LIO RUSH makes his return to GCW on Saturday at #MOXvsGAGE!”
Lio Rush did comment about his upcoming return.
He tweeted, “Unfinished business this weekend with @GCWrestling_ #LookAtTheWayThatIMove #LioRush #Lio”
As noted, Lio Rush recently signed with AEW.
Below is the updated line-up for GCW Fight Club:
* Lio Rush to make his GCW Return
* Mick Foley to Present the GCW Championship
* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Nick Gage (GCW World Championship Match)
* Alex Zayne vs. Ninja Mack
* Atticus Cogar vs. Jordan Oliver
* “Second Gear Crew” (Matthew Justice, Mance Warner & AJ Gray) vs. Alex Colon, G-Raver & Akira (Six-Man Tag Team Match)
* Effy (c) vs. Matt Cardona (Title vs. GCW Career Match for the Internet Championship)
Fight Club will be available to stream on FITE.
