Game Changer Wrestling announced today that Lio Rush will be making his return to the company on Saturday, October 9 at Fight Club.

Fight Club will be at the Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

GCW announced, “*Fight Club Update* Just Signed: LIO RUSH makes his return to GCW on Saturday at #MOXvsGAGE!”

Lio Rush did comment about his upcoming return.

He tweeted, “Unfinished business this weekend with @GCWrestling_ #LookAtTheWayThatIMove #LioRush #Lio”

As noted, Lio Rush recently signed with AEW.

Below is the updated line-up for GCW Fight Club:

* Lio Rush to make his GCW Return

* Mick Foley to Present the GCW Championship

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Nick Gage (GCW World Championship Match)

* Alex Zayne vs. Ninja Mack

* Atticus Cogar vs. Jordan Oliver

* “Second Gear Crew” (Matthew Justice, Mance Warner & AJ Gray) vs. Alex Colon, G-Raver & Akira (Six-Man Tag Team Match)

* Effy (c) vs. Matt Cardona (Title vs. GCW Career Match for the Internet Championship)

Fight Club will be available to stream on FITE.