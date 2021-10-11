WWE star Live Morgan recently chatted with Sportskeeda about the highs and lows of her career since debuting in NXT in 2015. Soon arriving on RAW, Liv hopes this transition will lead her to finally capturing gold in WWE.

“I feel like the past two years of my career, I’ve had moments where I feel like I’ve had so much momentum and I’m just about to break through, and then I don’t. I do feel this time is different. I like to think positively and I’m very glass half full, so when I look back, I’m like, maybe I wasn’t as ready as I thought. And that’s why I didn’t break through even though I wanted it just the same. Maybe I just wasn’t ready as a performer.

“But now I feel so much more well-rounded, that I’m just ready. I’m ready for that top spot, I’m ready to be that girl. So I definitely feel like after Money in the Bank, I’m just gonna keep the momentum going until I’m SmackDown Women’s Champion,” Morgan said.

On an episode of Talking Smack from August, Liv revealed that WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch had inspired her by saying Morgan would be champion upon Becky’s return from giving birth. That obviously hasn’t happened quite yet, but Liv is determined to climb the ranks and take gold from the very woman that brought her that encouragement.

“Not that I’m disappointing Becky, but just to know that was an expectation and I didn’t meet it. But I know I will meet it, eventually. I’d love to prove her right and to prove her wrong. And I’d love to take the title from Becky,” Liv said.