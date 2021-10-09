Malakai Black was on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast with Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone. Black made his surprise AEW debut on Dynamite attacking Cody Rhodes and Arn Anderson. Rhodes made his return and got an assist from his Go Big Show co-host Rosario Dawson. Black discussed how Dawson got involved and talked about what it was like to work with her.

“That was brought up almost at the beginning of us doing this because there was some talk and debate about him wanting to bring in someone, like a Hollywood name, of a connection that he had. It was Rosario Dawson,” Black revealed. “She’s a phenomenal actress. I think she’s great, so I was pretty excited for that. Incredibly kind lady, fit right in with our band of misfits, basically.

“She was she was great. I told her, ‘Look, when I’m out there, just look at me as if I just slapped your mom,’ and her face has changed and I said, ‘That’s it, right there. That’s the look right there. That’s it.’ It was a very, very cool experience.”

Black noted that Dawson was excited to be a part of the show, and didn’t hold back when she jumped on Black’s back and tried to choke him out.

“She was ecstatic,” Black stated. “She absolutely loved that. She had a great time backstage, had a great time on TV. Me and Cody really beat the sh*t out of each other. That definitely one of the hardest brawls I’ve ever had, as short as it was. Me and Cody, despite the interaction so far at this point being limited, every time we got physical, we got physical, and Rosario jumped right into that because I had to tuck my chin, but she came in and just cinched it in.

“I was like, oh, okay, that’s what we’re doing today. But it’s the excitement of TV, and obviously, it’s new, but she did really well. And she was very thankful. She was very appreciative, and she had a great time. Her family had a great time. It’s always cool to be involved in wrestling. Especially in the United States, it’s so ingrained in the fabric of entertainment. It’s the reason I’m here from a whole different country, and so to be a part of someone that is high ranked as an actress, as Rosario Dawson, to have that interaction was an incredibly cool experience, absolutely.”

