Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw the return of “The American Nightmare”, Cody Rhodes. This was the first time fans have seen Cody in an AEW ring since August, when he suffered a loss to Malakai Black and teased his retirement.

Cody’s return occurred after Malakai Black came to the ring alone in an all-black, hooded robe. He then pointed out that popular actress, Rosario Dawson, who is also Cody’s co-judge on the Go Big Show on TBS, was sitting ringside.

“We have an enemy in our midst,” Malakai said, shifting the crowd’s attention to Dawson. “[She’s] walking freely among you, wearing the colors of the enemy.”

This inspired Rosario to enter the outer part of the ring to confront Black face to face. Cody then appeared from the entrance of an arena stairwell, and began a beeline for Malakai.

While distracted, Rosario hopped on Malakai’s Black and kept him busy until Cody could strike. The two men then battled throughout the arena as the fans went wild.

You can see highlights from the segment below: