WWE NXT 2.0 Halloween Havoc was a full-circle moment for Toxic Attraction, as all three members became brand new champions. The leader of the pack and new NXT Women’s Champion, Mandy Rose, made her first post-championship win appearance this week on WWE’s The Bump to express what a celebration it is for her group to become the latest faces in the black and gold division.

But first, Rose had her former Absolution leader and inaugural NXT Women’s Champion Paige to thank for contributing to her accomplishments. Saying she provided the necessary leadership skills to help stars like her and Toxic Attraction allies Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

“[She begins by comparing her time in Absolution to now leading Toxic Attraction] Some people out there have made that comparison. Paige was always an amazing leader for Sonya [Deville] and I, especially so early in our careers. She always guided us,” Rose commented. “She always gave us little tips that, maybe, you don’t think that they’re going to help you in your career, whether it’s not relating to wrestling, too. That’s what I feel like I’m doing now. I have to say, you learn from the best. Paige is one of the best.

“I’m not doing that just for Toxic Attraction, but with the other women as well. I think when you’re developing in NXT, sometimes it can be a little overwhelming, and it can be stressful because you have a lot of cooks in the kitchen. You’re trying to develop your character and who you are. That’s what I’ve noticed since I’ve been down there is, like, trying to help the girls be in the moment and enjoy the moment, and also, be who you want to be. There’s a lot of people out there that think they know who you are, but you know who you are the most. I’m very motivated by helping them, but it’s also really rewarding for me because I see the girls, and I was there at that moment, and sometimes it’s hard. Having someone like me there who’s been in the business for 5-6 years, which isn’t a long time, but having some of that experience goes a long way, I think.”

Going from the “Golden Goddess” to “Mandy Rose 2.0” Rose credits Sarray and her dropkick misfire for bringing out her more ruthless side that hasn’t been displayed ever before in her career.

“In the moment, it didn’t feel like a blessing in disguise, but it was because I’m tired of it always being about my looks. ‘She’s just a pretty face.’ I’ve heard it since day one. It was about time that I wanted to bring that ruthless aggression. I think last night was a true example of that,” Rose stated.

Rose said it was touching to hear from fans, colleagues, and of course, her dad after last night’s victory. She told the panel her dad is her biggest fan, and for a long time now, he’s been chomping at the bit to see his daughter win her first-ever championship in WWE.

“It was really awesome. I’m still getting all of that support,” Rose exclaimed. “It’s really nice to hear from colleagues, especially like Becky Lynch, for instance. There were so many other women: Nattie, Liv Morgan, Carmella, all the girls. I miss them tremendously.

“Even people from back home. My dad is my biggest fan. Thank God I won last night because if I were going to lose again, he was probably gonna have another heart attack ’cause every time I’m on TV, he’s like, ‘Call me right afterward.’ He’ll be like, ‘When are you going to start winning?’ I’m like, ‘Dad, relax.’ Anyway, it’s so amazing to get all of that support. I’m really happy, and I’m very grateful.”

