Game Changer Wrestling announced yesterday, Matt Cardona vs. Alex Shelley for their November event, Evil Deeds.
Evil Deeds will be on November 12 at the Knights of Columbus in Detroit, Michigan.
The event will also be available to stream on FITE
As noted, Cardona’s fiancée Chelsea Green will be in a match against Allie Katch at Evil Deeds.
Below is the updated lineup:
* Rina Yamashita vs. Charli Evans
* Chelsea Green vs. Allie Katch
* Masashi Takeda and Alex Colon vs. Jeff King and Neil Diamond Cutter
* Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne vs. Atticus and Eddy Only
* Alex Shelley vs. Matt Cardona
Below is GCW’s announcement:
*DETROIT UPDATE*
Just Signed:
MATT CARDONA
vs
ALEX SHELLEY
Plus:
Allie vs Chelsea
Yamashita vs Charli
Takeda/Colon vs King/NDC
Atticus/Eddy vs Jordan/Wayne
Get Tix:https://t.co/OKWEm3DBBf
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/mjQJPN39f9 pic.twitter.com/8UPbEhp6N4
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 29, 2021