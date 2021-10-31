Game Changer Wrestling announced yesterday, Matt Cardona vs. Alex Shelley for their November event, Evil Deeds.

Evil Deeds will be on November 12 at the Knights of Columbus in Detroit, Michigan.

The event will also be available to stream on FITE

As noted, Cardona’s fiancée Chelsea Green will be in a match against Allie Katch at Evil Deeds.

Below is the updated lineup:

* Rina Yamashita vs. Charli Evans

* Chelsea Green vs. Allie Katch

* Masashi Takeda and Alex Colon vs. Jeff King and Neil Diamond Cutter

* Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne vs. Atticus and Eddy Only

* Alex Shelley vs. Matt Cardona

Below is GCW’s announcement: