WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley realizes that his in-ring days are behind him, but the Hardcore Legend still has his creative juices flowing.

In a recent interview with Metro, Foley revealed he’d love to bring back his Catcus Jack alter ego for a match with Matt Cardona after closely observing the Impact star’s exploits in GCW.

“Oh, can you imagine the heat that Cardona would have if Cactus Jack came back for one last match? I can’t do it – I’m just saying, imagine! That’d be great,” Foley said.

Foley was recently in Atlantic City for the Jon Moxley vs. Nick Gage showdown at the GCW Fight Club event. When asked to share his experience of visiting a GCW show, Foley pointed out how the passionate fans in attendance truly believe GCW belongs to them.

“It was a really great experience with me because the people there, they feel like that promotion is there for them,” Foley said. “And that’s part of the secret. There’s all different types of wrestling out there for all different types of fans, and then you find a product that caters to fans who really take their wrestling seriously – I tell you, GCW’s a great show!

“Mox versus Gage is gonna get the lion’s share of the attention, but the rest of the card was solid to spectacular! There were a lot of risks being taken, but no one was going the death match route until the very end.”

Foley then lavished praise on Gage and Moxley, stating that the two modern day hardcore wrestlers have taken the torch from him and Terry Funk and “ran a couple of laps on their own with it.”

“Who am I to tell someone their style of wrestling is wrong? I had the type of stuff that I enjoyed watching.” Foley admitted. “I can appreciate lucha [libre], for example, but it wasn’t what I wanted to do. I like the wild matches and these guys have taken that torch that Funk and I lit, and ran a couple of laps on their own with it.”