During a recent appearance on the That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, ROH’s Mike Bennett took some time to discuss the impressive run WWE’s Roman Reigns has been on. Bennett also commented on Roman’s role in the backstage areas of WWE, noting how “The Tribal Chief” is a standout locker room leader.

“I mean, Roman (Reigns) is the best, he’s the man. That dude would watch our 205 Live matches and help us after our matches, and would give us good critique. He wouldn’t be like, ‘All you guys are doing too much.'” No, he would be genuine and be like, ‘Hey, if you did this but if you took a second longer after you did this, think about how the crowd would react.’ And you’re like, ‘Oh!’ Genuine critiques to the point where you’re like, ‘Oh, you’re actually watching our matches at 10 o’clock at night when everyone else has left the building. Thank you.’ He’s great,” Mike said.

“Also The Briscoes, you can’t beat the Briscoes for locker room leaders, especially in ring of honor right now,” he continued. “Yeah man, I’ve just been around so many, but those guys always stick out. I mean, the Briscoes are Ring of Honor at this point, so it’s just, they’re the best to be around.”

Bennett admits that there’s little from WWE that is intriguing him to watch at the moment with the exception being “The Bloodline”. He expressed how it feels extra satisfying to see someone who is a good man outside of the sport succeed at the top of their game.

“I mean, to me, he’s the best thing in WWE besides Tommaso (Ciampa), who I think is unbelievable and he’s one of my best friends. But Roman, he’s one of the best, like he’s untouchable right now,” Bennett stated. “His work, his promos are everything. He’s like, to me, he’s the epitome of putting that company on his back right now.

“Without Roman, I don’t know what I’d be interested in because there’s really nothing else in that company that interests me. But when I put him on with the Usos and with Heyman, I’m like, ‘Oof, that’s something special right there.’ You just can’t help but watch when those guys are out there, so I just – not only that, but again, I think the world of him as a human being. So whenever someone’s uber talented, and they’re such a nice human being, they’re just completely over in my book.”