Tonight Josh Barnett announced another match for Bloodsport 7, Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson.

As noted, Barnett announced in September that Suzuki was going to return to Bloodsport.

Chris Dickinson asked for the match on social media.

He tweeted, “Last night solved NOTHING. Why don’t you bring your s--t eating grin to my backyard so I can knock your teeth out. We can settle it under rules maybe you’re familiar with… One more time Suzuki San me and you. LA”

Barnett responded, “𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗@JoshLBarnett·51mDone. Bloodsport is the perfect environment for two to bring this kind of grudge. Get ready for violence. Chris Dickinson will take on Minoru Suzuki this Friday. A match years in making that turned personal. Don’t miss it! https://eventbrite.com/e/gcw-presents-josh-barnetts-bloodsport-7-tickets-174612489657…”

Below is the updated line-up for “Bloodsport 7”:

* Josh Barnett vs. Tiger Ruas

* Tom Lawlor vs. Alex Coughlin

* Calvin Tankman vs. JR Kratos

* Davey Richards vs. Yuya Uemura

* Yoya vs. Starboy Charlie

* Erik Hammer vs. Bad Dude Tito

* Marina Shafir vs. Masha Slamovich

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Chris Dickinson

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 7 is taking place at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. After Bloodsport, on October 23, Suzuki will face Nick Gage at GCW War Ready.

