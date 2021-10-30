MLW has finally released Mance Warner from his contract.

We noted earlier this month, via Bodyslam, how Warner’s MLW contract was scheduled to expire at the end of January 2022, making him a free agent. He originally requested to be released from the company back in October 2020, but MLW officials denied the request. Now SEScoops reports that Warner is a free agent as he has been released from the contract.

Warner has not wrestled for MLW since teaming with Savio Vega for a loss to Mortiz and Pagano at the AAA X MLW event, which aired in April 2020 and was taped in March 2020 in Mexico. Warner originally debuted with MLW at the MLW Superfight event in February 2019, defeating Wheeler Yuta.

Warner’s release comes as MLW also parted ways with Jordan Oliver, Beastman, Bu Ku Dao and Leo Brien this week. It was believed that Oliver was to be the final MLW departure for the time being, but now you can add Warner to that list, which is a departure that had been in the works. You can click here and here for our report on those releases, and a new edict from MLW CEO Court Bauer.

“The Southern Psycho” continues to work for GCW and other indie companies. He and Matthew Justice just dropped the GCW Tag Team Titles to The Briscoes at War Ready last weekend.

It was reported back in 2020 how AEW and WWE both had interest in Warner, and that he had been backstage for multiple AEW events, but there’s no word on if he’s looking at joining one of the companies.

