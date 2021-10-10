As noted on Saturday, Major League Wrestling gave an update on MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone.

This afternoon, Hammerstone gave his own update about his ankle injury that happened during MLW Fightland.

He revealed that he got the x-rays done and nothing was broken. It’s unclear if anything is torn because the swelling was still too intense.

He tweeted, “A lot of people keep asking for an injury update. I did get x-rays and nothing was broken. However, the swelling was still too intense to tell if anything completely torn. That said I am able to walk around and am doing everything I can to accelerate the healing process.”

Hammerstone defeated Jacob Fatu at MLW Fightland to become the new MLW World Champion. He is also the current MLW National Openweight Champion.

Below is his update: