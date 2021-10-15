– New Japan Pro-Wrestling icon Minoru Suzuki is coming soon to Impact Wrestling.

Impact announced his soon-to-be arrival through a career highlight video package. This will be the first time Suzuki has worked for the company.

Known for his vicious poise in the ring, the “King of Pro Wrestling” has made his rounds in America recently by competing New Japan Strong, PWX, West Coast Pro, GCW, and AEW.

Tomorrow night, Suzuki will return to AEW to face Bryan Danielson on Rampage‘s Buy-In event at 9 pm ET on YouTube.

Suzuki is the fifth member of the New Japan roster to have worked with Impact this calendar year. He follows Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Jay White, Satoshi Kojima and El Phantasmo.

– Next week, as part of Impact’s Bound For Glory go-home show, the Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo has handpicked Savannah Evans as Mickie James’ opponent for their Pick Your Poison Stipulation. Evans officially accepted the offer and will see these two collide next week.

James’ chose Masha Slamovich as Purrazzo’s competitor, who she successfully defeated in a non-title match last Saturday at Knockouts Knockdown. Slamovich was offered an Impact contract on Wednesday. She is now officially part of the Knockouts roster.

Before his X-Division Title Match next Saturday, Trey Miguel will go toe-to-toe in what will be a high-flying contest with Alex Zayne.

And, FinJuice (Juice Robinson & David Finlay) will continue their epic rivalry with Bullet Club members Chris Bey and Hikuleo. The winner of this chosen contest will earn a shot at The Good Brothers’ Impact World Tag Team Championship at Bound For Glory.