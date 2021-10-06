Before Fightland airs tomorrow night on Vice TV, MLW’s matchmaker Cesar Duran demanded Alex Hammerstone and Jacob Fatu’s Title vs. Title match turn into a No Disqualification brawl.

In tonight’s episode of Fusion: Alpha, Hammerstone was caught brawling with Fatu’s destructive group, CONTRA Unit (Daivari, Mads Krügger and Josef Samael), after security denied the National Openweight Champion entry into the building. He came to watch Fatu defend his World Heavyweight title against Matt Cross, which he retained in the main event.

As mentioned, MLW Fightland will air tomorrow at 10 pm ET on Vice TV. Wrestling Inc. will be covering this historical program. Be sure to join us during this one-hour special event.

Below is the updated card:

Title vs. Title/No Disqualification Match: Jacob Fatu (MLW World Heavyweight Championship) vs. Alex Hammerstone (National Openweight Championship)

Four-Way Middleweight Title Match: Myron Reed (c) vs. Aramis vs. Arez vs. Yoshihiro Tajiri