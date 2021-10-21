King Muertes is now the new IWA/MLW Caribbean Heavyweight Champion.

He captured the title off of the self-proclaimed champion, Richard Holliday, on tonight’s Fusion: Alpha.

With the help from CONTRA Unit’s Ikuro Kwon, Muertes sent Holliday away with his Straight to Hell flatliner to win the title.

This will be the first title Muertes has obtained since signing with the company in January. Storyline-wise, Salina de la Renta recruited him as part of her muscle for her promotion, Promociones Dorado.

The former champion, Holliday, stoled the IWA/MLW Caribbean title from Savio Vega after besting him in a non-title match on Fusion this past January. Vega’s title reign lasted from June 15, 2019 – January 27, 2021. Holliday regularly defended it against the likes of Vega, Chessman and Gino Medina. His reign concludes at 164 days.