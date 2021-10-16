Friday’s “The Buy In” pre-show for AEW Rampage has reached 500,000 views on YouTube.

As of this writing, the video has 531,000 views on the official AEW YouTube channel. This makes it the most-watched AEW content of the week on YouTube.

To compare, Monday’s Elevation episode has 383,000 views, Tuesday’s Dark episode has 222,000 views, Wednesday’s Dark & Elevation “Best Of” episode has 361,000 views.

Live viewership reportedly peaked at just over 98,000 viewers for the main event during the stream on Friday night.

The one-hour Rampage pre-show aired at 9pm ET on Friday night from the James L. Knight Center in Miami and featured Tay Conti defeating Santana Garrett in the opener, Bobby Fish defeating Lee Moriarty, and Bryan Danielson defeating Minoru Suzuki in a main event that went almost 20 minutes.

or click here for our full recap of Rampage and the pre-show.