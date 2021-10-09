AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the next set of AEW Dark tapings from Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida takes place two weeks from tomorrow, or on October 24.

Universal Studios is the planned location going forward for episodes of Dark. The first set of tapings from there took place on September 11.

As noted, AEW will reportedly head there once a month to tape four episodes. On weeks where Rampage is live — typically at bigger arenas — Dark may also be filmed from that location instead.

In other event news, Khan also noted AEW is expected to return to Dallas in December to coincide with the annual NFL Owners’ Meeting he attends in Las Colinas.

“Hopefully in December, similar timing to 2019,” Khan wrote. “I’m aiming to make Dallas in December an annual @AEW tradition to coincide with the annual @NFL Owners’ Meeting I always attend in Las Colinas + I plan to bring some NFL friends over again after the meeting adjourns as we did in 2019.”