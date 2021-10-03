MLW held its Fightland tapings last night in Philadelphia where Nicole Savoy wrestled Holidead. Near the end of the match, Savoy took a hard kick to the chest.

She was stretchered to the back and taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance. Savoy provided an updated today that there were no broken bones and she sustained a bruised sternum.

“Sorry to give everyone a scare,” Savoy wrote. “Thank you for the messages! I really appreciate it! First, thank you so much to MLW for the opportunity! I hope to come back again! Second, nothing is broken. The doctor told me I have a bruised sternum. Greatly sorry again for scaring everyone.”

In August, Savoy was involved in the ROH Women’s World Championship Tournament where she defeated Mazzerati in the first round and lost to Miranda Alize in the second round.

You can check out spoilers from the MLW Fightland tapings here.