This episode of NJPW Strong was part two of the Autumn Attack series in Dallas, Texas.

In the main event, Will Ospreay defeated Karl Fredericks by pinfall after a Hidden Blade back elbow. TJP, now appearing as a member of the “United Empire”, came out at the end and solidified his allegiance to Ospreay.

As noted, it was also announced during tonight’s episode that Buddy Matthews, formerly Buddy Murphy in WWE, will be making his debut with NJPW at the “Battle In the Valley” event in San Jose, California on November 13.

You can see the full results for NJPW Strong below:

* Chris Dickinson defeated Alex Coughlin

* Mega Coaches (Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero) defeated West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs)

* Will Ospreay defeated Karl Fredericks

NJPW STRONG airs every Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on NJPWWorld.com.