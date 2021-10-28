The Pinnacle’s Wardlow was on the receiving end of several thumbtack skateboard strikes at the hands of Darby Allin on this week’s AEW Dynamite.

Allin was making his comeback to AEW TV after being attacked a couple weeks back by The Pinnacle.

Dressed as The Invisible Man, Allin returned during MJF’s promo segment where The Pinnacle leader mocked his rival for not showing up to work. During the promo, the lights went out, and the big screen showed Allin destroying a man wearing an MJF mask. This was followed by Sting taking out both Wardlow and Shawn Spears with his bat.

Although MJF escaped the ring, Allin punished both Wardlow and Spears with his thumbtack skateboard.

After Dynamite went off the air, AEW’s official Twitter account shared several pictures of nasty welts on Wardlow’s back. The photos can be seen below.

As noted earlier, Allin has challenged MJF to a match at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view. The match has yet to be made official.