The home of Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette, just minutes from the Las Vegas strip, has pinned a buyer after being put on the market earlier this month, according to Yahoo.com.

The home sold for $475,000 in 2015 when the couple originally bought it. Though Mox and Paquette’s asking price was set at $650,000, the home is now in escrow, sold at an unknown price.

It’s interesting to note that the couple was actually married on the property back in 2017 in an impromptu wedding ceremony that took place at 1 a.m..

Built in the mid-1990s, this neo-Mediterranean tract house is 3,200 square feet of hardwood and tile flooring, with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The backyard includes a free-form, dark-bottom swimming pool and a lovely view that overlooks a golf course through trees.

There’s no word yet on where Mox and Paquette have moved, as it’s likely they want to create privacy following the birth of their daughter, Nora.

You can see multiple photos of the home below: