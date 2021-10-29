Former WWE Superstar Lana is now a brunette.

On Thursday, the Ravishing Russian shared several close-up videos of her new look via Instagram Stories.

It appears Lana has changed her appearance to audition for a movie or TV show, as one of her captions asked fans to guess what she was auditioning for.

Lana, a free agent, recently hinted at the possibility of joining her husband Miro in AEW.

“Well, I’m gonna tell you, stay tuned,” Lana said when asked if she was in talks with AEW. “I can’t give everything away. I can’t give all the hot tea right now.”

You can see below for photos of Lana’s new look.